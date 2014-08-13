BANGKOK Aug 13 Thai telecoms group, Intouch
Holdings Pcl, said on Wednesday its second-quarter
net profit dropped 5 percent from a year earlier due to lower
contributions from its mobile affiliate, Advanced Info Service
(AIS).
Intouch, 41.62 percent owned by Aspen Holdings, a wholly
owned unit of Singapore's Temesek Holdings, posted an
April-June net profit of 3.5 billion baht ($109.58 million)
versus 3.68 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement.
The company expects revenue from sales and services to rise
5-7 percent in 2014.
Intouch, formerly known as Shin Corp, owns 40.5 percent of
AIS and 41.1 percent of satellite operator Thaicom Pcl
.
($1 = 31.9400 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)