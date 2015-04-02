BANGKOK, April 2 Thai telecoms group Intouch
Holdings PCL has formed a $15 million joint venture
with Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp to tap
demand in Thailand's fast-growing online shopping market.
Intouch, 41.62 percent owned by Aspen Holdings, a wholly
owned unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, said in a
statement on Thursday that the investment will be part of its
digital content business and boost the company's growth
potential.
The joint venture, High Shopping, will have registered
capital of 500 million baht ($15 million), Intouch said.
Subsidiary Intouch Media will invest 255 million baht in
High Shopping for a 51 percent stake, with the remaining 49
percent held by South Korea's Hyundai Home Shopping.
High Shopping is expected to begin advertising its products
in the fourth quarter through the Intouch group's various
channels, Intouch Holdings said.
Intouch Holdings has interests in mobile, high-speed
Internet and satellite businesses, while Hyundai Home Shopping
is expanding internationally in markets such as China and
Vietnam.
($1 = 32.55 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Goodman)