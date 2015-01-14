Samsung Elec appoints new mobile marketing chief as part of reshuffle
SEOUL, May 11 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday named a new head of marketing for its mobile business as part of a long-delayed executive reshuffle.
Jan 14 Intracom Holdings SA
* Says will provide within 10 days guarantee letters to applicants totalling 41 million euros after court ruling
* Says the duration or the cancellation of the guarantee letters will depend on the appeal's court ruling of May 14, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1xpI9iO
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 11 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday named a new head of marketing for its mobile business as part of a long-delayed executive reshuffle.
* Says it completed issuance of 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 14.9 billion won