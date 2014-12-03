BRIEF-AT&T says had 38.7 mln video subscribers at March 31, 2017
* AT&T Inc - at march 31, 2017, had 38.7 million video subscribers (excluding directv now) compared with 37.8 million at march 31, 2016 - sec filing
Dec 3 Intracom Holdings SA
* Says, its unit, Intrasoft International was awarded a 0.85 million euros contract in Lithuania
* Says contract is about a 'single window' project for Lithuanian Customs
* Says construction to be completed in 10 months
April 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a drop in quarterly revenue and unexpectedly lost postpaid subscribers as lower prices for its unlimited plans failed to attract customers in a saturated wireless market.