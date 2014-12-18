Dec 18 Intracom Holdings SA :

* Announces completion of transfer of the remaining 49 percent of Intracom Telecom to investors in Dubai for 47 million euros ($57.69 million)

* Says 35 million euros are payable in cash and 12 million euros in assets

Source text: bit.ly/1z8xGPw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)