DUBLIN, April 5 Irish online betting exchange
Intrade, which ceased trading after uncovering possible
financial irregularities, has asked members to waive part of
their account balances for now to help fill a $700,000 hole so
it can avoid liquidation.
The popular exchange, which had allowed members to bet on
everything from future financial data to the weather and the
choice of the next Pope, froze all accounts in March after the
irregularities were discovered.
All members with balances in excess of $1,000 have been
asked to agree to a forbearance arrangement to allow the company
to remain solvent, the company said in a statement posted on its
web site on Friday.
It said it hoped to eventually pay all the balances back in
full.
The company, which is based in Dublin, said it is also
seeking investments from current and new investors and would
update its members on March 16.
Intrade director Ronald Bernstein said in the statement that
the company now understood what had caused the cash shortfall,
but that he was not at liberty to elaborate.
Intrade's auditors expressed concern in February over
payments made to founder John Delaney - who died in 2011 in an
attempt to reach the summit of Mount Everest - and other third
parties.
The company intends to "vigorously pursue" claims against
two parties for an aggregate amount of more than $3.5 million,
if it is able, the statement said.
Intrade's troubles follow the collapse of financial
spread-betting company WorldSpreads Group last year
after its directors found a shortfall of around 13 million
pounds ($20 million) of client money.
($1 = 0.6514 British pounds)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)