* Economic slump in Europe hurts Intralot profit

* Third-quarter net income 3.4 mln euros, down 71 pct

* Sales up 5.2 percent on new gaming contracts

ATHENS, Nov 30 Greek group Intralot , the world's second-largest lottery systems provider, reported a 71 percent drop in third-quarter profit after it increased payouts to winners to lure austerity-pinched punters.

Intralot supplies gaming platforms and operates sports betting games in about 50 countries worldwide. In its Greek home market, it is the technology vendor for betting monopoly OPAP .

Third-quarter net profit dropped to 3.4 million euros ($4.5 million), the company said on Wednesday. Core profit -- earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) --rose 1.3 percent to 39.5 million euros. Group sales rose 5.2 percent to 270 million euros, boosted by new contracts.

Intralot shares have lost 68 percent of their value this year, underperforming a 53 percent loss for the Athens bourse's general index. ($1 = 0.7499 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Dan Lalor)