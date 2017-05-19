ATHENS May 19 Athens-listed gaming systems provider and sports betting firm Intralot may consider listing on another international stock market as business in its domestic Greek market shrinks, the chairman said on Thursday.

Intralot's Greek operations were hit when it lost a contract with Greece's biggest betting firm OPAP that had been a valuable source of revenue for two decades.

Chairman Socratis Kokkalis cited Greece's economic challenges as another reason for examining the possibility of accessing international markets and a foreign listing.

He made his comments to a shareholders meeting, according to a statement from the company.

Alongside Greece, Intralot operates in several other countries including Turkey, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Jamaica and Argentina. The company said that international partnerships accounted for about 60 percent of core profit.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Edmund Blair)