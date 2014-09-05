BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Sept 5 Intrasense SA :
* Said on Thursday that it has signed two contracts in the United-States for a total value of $200,000
* Said New York Medical Imaging Associates has choses Myrian Expert VL to optimise its workflow
* Said hospital in Boston has also chosen Myrian
* Said Pulmonx has extended its contract with Intrasense to equip additionel plants in the framework of a clinical trial for FDA approval
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Jounce Therapeutics initiates phase 2 portion of iconic study of JTX-2011 in patients with advanced solid tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: