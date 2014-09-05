Sept 5 Intrasense SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has signed two contracts in the United-States for a total value of $200,000

* Said New York Medical Imaging Associates has choses Myrian Expert VL to optimise its workflow

* Said hospital in Boston has also chosen Myrian

* Said Pulmonx has extended its contract with Intrasense to equip additionel plants in the framework of a clinical trial for FDA approval

