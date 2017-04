Nov 4 Shares of Intrepid Potash Inc, a U.S. producer of the crop nutrient potash, jumped 10 percent on Monday after privately held Koch Industries Inc said it had upped its stake in the company.

Koch disclosed in a regulatory filing that it owned 5.2 million shares of Intrepid as of Sept. 30, or 6.9 percent of the company's outstanding shares. It previously owned about 1.4 million shares.