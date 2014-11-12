(Adds listing, stockholders details)
Nov 12 Intrepid Aviation Ltd, an aircraft
leasing company, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday for an
initial public offering of common stock.
The company owned 16 aircraft, mostly Airbus A330s and
Boeing 777s, with net book value of about $1.7 billion as of
June 30
Intrepid has leased its planes to 13 airline companies,
including Air France KLM SA Thai Airways International
and Alitalia, according to its IPO filing.
The company competes with AerCap Holdings NV, Avolon
Holdings Ltd IPO-AVOL.N, CIT Aerospace and GE
Commercial Aviation Services Ltd.
The percentage of commercial aircraft fleet under lease has
risen from less than 2 percent since 1980 to 40 percent in 2014,
Intrepid said in its filing.
The company also cited Boeing Capital's industry forecast to
highlight the demand, saying half of the in-service fleet by the
end of this decade will be under lease.
Intrepid's rental income rose to $73.2 million from $9.4
million for the six months ended June 30. Net loss widened to
$4.8 million from $3.2 million, during the same period.
The company counts funds affiliated with Reservoir Capital
Group LLC and Centerbridge Partners LP among its stockholders
and has raised about $1.8 billion through debt financing.
Intrepid Aviation intends to list its common stock on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "INTR".
The Stamford, Connecticut-based Intrepid listed Goldman
Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities among its
underwriters. (1.usa.gov/1sEyWBp)
The IPO filing, which included a nominal fundraising target
of about $150 million, did not reveal how many shares the
company planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)