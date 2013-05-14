MELBOURNE May 14 Australia's Intrepid Mines
urged shareholders to reject a bid to oust the board on
Tuesday but offered no new information on how it plans to try to
win back an 80 percent interest in a huge copper and gold
prospect in Indonesia.
Intrepid set a June 20 date for a vote on whether to boot
five directors - a vote that has been proposed by new
shareholder Quantum Pacific, which says it is better placed than
the current team to win back rights to the Tujuh Bukit project.
Intrepid was evicted from Tujuh Bukit last July and is
fighting its ex-partners, PT Indo Multi Niaga (IMN) and its
successor company PT Bumi Sukses Indo (BSI), to secure rights to
the project, which potentially holds 30 million ounces of gold
and 19 billion pounds of copper.
It is unclear how much support Quantum Pacific, which owns
5.4 percent of Intrepid, has won so far from other shareholders.
Intrepid's two biggest institutional shareholders in
Australia, Taurus Funds Management and Acorn Capital, which own
about 16 percent of Intrepid, are supporting the current board
against Quantum Pacific.
QUANTUM WANTS TO TALK
Quantum Pacific partner Greg Mazur wants to install himself
as chief executive to lead an effort to negotiate with BSI,
rather than pursue the existing board's strategy of going
through Indonesia's courts.
The fund argues that it has had positive feedback that the
new Indonesian shareholders are willing to enter into a
commercial negotiation.
"The Quantum 'solution' does not provide any certainty on a
resolution to the Tujuh Bukit imbroglio," Intrepid Chairman Ian
McMaster told shareholders in a notice for the vote.
Intrepid reiterated it would pursue all legal avenues while
also trying to reach a commercial resolution to secure its
rights over the project, and said its directors had far more
experience in Indonesia and on mine projects than anyone that
Quantum Pacific wanted to appoint to the board.
"Contrary to suggestions that we are wasteful with our
funds, we will continue to preserve our monies so that when
ownership issues are settled, the Project can be advanced in an
appropriate manner," McMaster said.
The company is one of several that have run into disputes
over ownership of mining projects and confrontations with
powerful businessmen in Indonesia after funding exploration work
on potentially lucrative assets.
The Tujuh Bukit project was so promising that two years ago
Intrepid was worth more than $1 billion. Its shares have slumped
nearly 90 percent since then, after Intrepid's workers were
kicked off the site last July and IMN transferred ownership of
the mining license to BSI.
Intrepid shares rose 12 percent to 25.7 cents on Tuesday
outpacing a 0.2 percent rise in the broader market.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)