MELBOURNE, June 20 Shareholders of Intrepid
Mines on Thursday backed their board to try to win back
rights to a $5 billion copper and gold project in Indonesia that
the company lost last year, defeating a plan to oust the board,
spokesmen for both sides said.
"There is a single point that a majority of shareholders
that voted appear to have failed to grasp: this Board failed to
protect shareholders from predictable and manageable risks faced
by every foreign investor in Indonesia or similar emerging
markets," Hong Kong-based Quantum Pacific, which called for the
ouster, said in a statement.
At stake is an 80 percent interest in the Tujuh Bukit
project, which Intrepid lost last year when its Indonesian
partners transferred the leases for the project into a new
company, now controlled by Indonesian tycoon Edwin Soeryadjaya.
