April 17 Fertilizer maker Intrepid Potash said it expects higher first-quarter potash sales this year as shipments continue to grow, ahead of the spring planting season.

The Denver, Colorado-based company estimates that it has sold 200,000-210,000 tons of potash in the first quarter, compared with the 196,000 tons it sold last year.

Estimated average price of potash -- the third most important fertilizer for farmers after nitrogen and phosphate -- was $470-$480 per ton during the quarter, compared with $442 per ton in the previous year.

"We expect the drawdown of potash inventory held by retailers and distributors to continue into the second quarter," the company said in a statement.

Intrepid said it produced about 215,000-225,000 tons of potash in the first quarter, compared with 234,000 tons a year ago.

Intrepid shares closed at $23.01 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.