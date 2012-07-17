July 17 Intrepid Potash said it expected
to report second-quarter potash sales above its own estimates,
helped by stable agricultural sales volumes and a solid
industrial and feed market.
However, the potash sales volumes for the quarter ended June
30 are expected to be lower than the 225,000 tons the company
sold last year.
Intrepid estimated production to have been between 165,000
and 175,000 tons of potash and sale of 180,000 to 190,000 tons.
The company had earlier forecast potash sales volumes in the
range of 125,000 to 175,000 tons for the quarter.
"Production results for the second quarter include the
benefit of record hoisting rates at our West mine in Carlsbad,
New Mexico," the company said.
Dahlman Rose last month upgraded its rating on all
fertilizer companies it covers, including Mosaic Co,
Potash Corp and Agrium Inc, citing higher
demand.
Mosaic Co earlier on Tuesday said the drought devastating
the U.S. corn crop likely won't dent fertilizer sales. It also
reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
Shares of Intrepid Potash closed at $23.75 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.