May 24 iNtRON Biotechnology, Inc. :

* Says it will issue 420,000 shares of preferred stock through private placement, with par value of 500 won per share, for debt-equity swap

* Sets issue price at 64,800 won per share, to raise proceeds of 27.22 billion won for operations

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GNAfn6iU

