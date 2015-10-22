(Changes source, adds background)
Oct 22 Interval Leisure Group Inc is in
talks to buy Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc's
vacation ownership business, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday.
The deal would value the business at between $1 billion and
$1.5 billion and could be announced as soon as next week, the
WSJ said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1PDxnnK)
Interval Leisure, which provides non-traditional lodging
such as vacation rentals and vacation ownerships, has a market
capitalization of just over $1 billion.
Interval Leisure and Starwood were not immediately available
for comment.
Starwood said in February it would spin off the timeshare
business into publicly traded company, as a part of its move in
the company's "asset-light" strategy to focus on operating
properties instead of owning them.
The unit, which owns and operates villa-style resorts,
accounted for 11 percent of Starwood's revenue in 2014. The
spin-off was expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Interval Leisure shares rose 9 percent to $20.18, while
Starwood gained 2.4 percent to $69.65 in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)