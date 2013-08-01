LONDON Aug 1 Intu Properties, which
owns some of Britain's largest malls, said adjusted net asset
value per share fell to 377 pence in June from 392 pence in
December due to the costs of a financial restructuring and
equity placing.
In February, Intu announced its fourth equity raising in as
many years to fund the acquisition of a mall in Milton Keynes
for 250 million pounds ($379 million) against the backdrop of a
weak retail climate in Britain.
Larger malls that dominate their catchment areas have
performed relatively better than others, and Intu's properties
include some of the Britain's largest centres such as the
Trafford Centre in Manchester and Lakeside in Essex, southern
England.
But the failure of some retailers is affecting its
performance, the company said.
"The retail environment in the UK has continued to be
testing, with earnings affected by failures in the last 18
months of tenants representing annual rent of 35 million
pounds," it said.
A series of retailers including Jessops, HMV and Comet have
failed as shoppers tighten their belts under austerity measures,
leaving empty storefronts on Britain's high streets and in its
shopping centres.
Intu announced an unchanged dividend of 5 pence.