REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Dec 24 Intu Properties Plc :
* Has exchanged contracts with an entity indirectly fully owned by Orion European Real Estate Fund III C.V.
* Deal to acquire Puerto Venecia shopping centre and retail park in Zaragoza, Spain for 451 million euro
* Represents a net initial yield of 5.0 pct based on net rental income of 22.4 million euro
* A 225 million euro bridging loan has been obtained from HSBC
* Acquisition, which is scheduled to complete in January 2015, is expected to be earnings accretive Link to press release: (bit.ly/1zh61qE) Further company coverage:
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.