UPDATE 1-British property firm Intu posts lower first-half NAV

July 27 (Reuters) - British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

The owner of popular British shopping malls such as Manchester's Trafford Centre said adjusted diluted net asset value per share (NAV) fell to 403 pence in the six months ended June 30, from 404 pence a year ago.

The company said like-for-like net rental income for the first-half fell 1.5 percent, while full-year income is expected to be largely unchanged.

Intu said on Thursday it had signed 103 long-term leases over the period, delivering 18 million pounds of annual rent.

Britain's commercial property market was one of the biggest victims of the turmoil that followed the June referendum, but has recovered some ground due to continued overseas interest.

Demand to rent British commercial property levelled off during the past three months for the first time in almost five years as online shopping hurt high-street retailers and Brexit and election worries unsettled potential tenants, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday.

Intu has been selling smaller malls that have struggled to combat online competition to focus on its better-performing 'destination centres' that have drawn in visitors with attractions such as food courts and cinemas.

Larger rival Hammerson Plc reported a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value on Wednesday, as more customers visited its malls.