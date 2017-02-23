Feb 23 British shopping centre landlord Intu
Properties posted an unchanged full-year NAV from last
year, as values and demand for Britain's top malls stabilised
against a weakening broader market following the country's vote
to leave the EU.
The owner of popular British shopping malls such as
Manchester's Trafford centre said adjusted diluted net asset
value per share (NAV) remained unchanged at 404 pence in the
year ended Dec. 31, from a year ago.
The company said full-year life-for-like net rental income
grew 3.6 percent, in-line with its forecast set in July of an
increase of 3 percent to 4 percent.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Justin George Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)