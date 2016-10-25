(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, share price)
By Esha Vaish
Oct 25 Intu Properties has agreed to
sell its stake in a London mall for a slightly higher price than
its value before Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and
it said long-term lease demand by international retailers
remained strong.
Britain's 900 billion pound ($1.1 trillion) commercial
property market was one of the biggest victims of the turmoil
that followed the June referendum, and at one point more than 18
billion pounds worth of commercial property funds were
suspended.
Commercial property deal activity has since picked up as a
steep drop in sterling has encouraged overseas buyers and
investors.
Intu, owner of popular British shopping malls such as
Manchester's Trafford Centre, said it agreed to sell its stake
of a little more than 63 percent in a mall in London's Bromley
district to state-owned Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation for
177.9 million pounds, 1.1 percent higher than its value in June.
Three analysts said it was a higher than expected price tag,
and Intu said the figure indicated "continuing investment
demand" for UK shopping centres.
"We don't really know how (Brexit) is quite going to pan
out, but... what we've seen since the referendum is that we're
carrying out business as usual," CEO David Fischel told Reuters.
He said international brands such Inditex's Zara
and H&M, both existing customers, continued to expand
their presence in Britain.
The company said it had signed 61 new UK long-term leases
from July 1 to Oct 25 and reaffirmed its 2016 group
like-for-like net rental income guidance of 3 to 4 percent
growth.
But the process of re-letting 10 stores after department
stores firm BHS collapsed could in part impact 2017 rental
growth by 2-3 percent.
Intu shares fell about 2.5 percent on Tuesday.
"We ... see potential pressure from a lag to a worsening
retailer backdrop, weak sales growth and high input costs
impeding retailer returns," Liberum analysts, who have a sell
rating on Intu, said.
Analysts said Intu seemed worse positioned to weather a
sentiment decline than its closest rival Hammerson due
to its limited overseas exposure, stagnant yearly dividend and
higher vacancy rate than the sector average.
Intu has been selling smaller malls that have struggled to
combat online competition to focus on its better-performing
'destination centres' that have drawn in visitors with
attractions such as food courts and cinemas.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman
and Susan Thomas)