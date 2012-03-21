March 21 Intuit Inc, the maker of tax
preparation software TurboTax, said sales of the software's
online units rose 14 percent through March 17 in the current tax
season.
TurboTax online sales rose to 12.4 percent, while sales of
federal units rose percent, the company said in a statement.
The tax preparer also reiterated its full-year consumer tax
revenue growth outlook of 10 percent to 13 percent and total
revenue growth forecast of 9 percent to 11 percent.
Earlier this month, Intuit's rival and shop-front tax
preparer H&R Block Inc said it was gaining market share
in the digital category, fighting against companies like Intuit
who have been giving consumers a cheaper way to file their own
tax returns.
Shares of Intuit were trading down almost 2 percent at
$59.12 in trading after the bell. They closed at $60.12
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.