FEB 21 - Intuit, the maker of tax preparation software
TurboTax, saw its revenue and profit rise in the second quarter
as consumers started filing their taxes earlier than a year ago.
For the three months ended Jan 31, revenue rose 16 percent
to $1.02 billion, which beat analysts' estimates of $1.01
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intuit posted net income of $118 million, or 39 cents per
share, compared with $73 million, or 23 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company, which also makes accounting software for
businesses, raised its annual earnings forecast to a range of
$2.90 to $2.97 per share, which is higher than the $2.90 per
share Wall Street analysts had forecast.
The company's shares rose 3.4 percent to $59.50 in
after-hours trading. The shares closed at $57.52 on the Nasdaq.