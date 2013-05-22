(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income rose to $822 million,
not $1.24 million, from $734 million, not $1.11 million.
Third-quarter earnings per share was $2.71, not 2.71 cents. The
comparable figure for a year earlier was $2.42, not 2.42 cents)
May 21 Intuit Inc reported a 12 percent
rise in third-quarter profit as revenue rose at the company's
consumer tax unit, which includes the flagship TurboTax
application and other tax preparation software.
Net profit rose to $822 million, or $2.71 per share, for the
third quarter ended April 30, from $734 million, or $2.42 per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $2.17 billion.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)