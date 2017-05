Fitch Affirms Markel Corporation; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for Markel Corporation's (NYSE: MKL) principal property and casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries. Fitch has also affirmed MKL's senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of MKL's ratings