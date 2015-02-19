(Adds CEO comment)
Feb 19 Intuit Inc reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss due to a strong demand for
its online tax-preparation software, TurboTax, at the start of
the U.S. tax-filing season.
The company's shares rose as much as 6 percent to $96.45 in
after-market trading on Thursday.
Intuit also raised the full-year online subscriber growth
estimate for its flagship accounting software, QuickBooks.
The company said it now expects QuickBooks online
subscribers of 975,000 to 1 million, up from 925,000-950,000
forecast earlier.
Intuit said it would make "significant investments" in the
current quarter to beef up online security.
The company had temporarily stopped transmitting state
returns earlier this month using its do-it-yourself TurboTax
software after noticing attempts to use stolen identity
information to file fraudulent returns.
"We continue to believe these instances of fraud did not
result from a security breach of our systems," Chief Executive
Officer Brad Smith said in a conference call.
Intuit's net loss widened to $66 million, or 23 cents per
share, for the second quarter ended Jan. 31, from $37 million,
or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 6 cents
per share, way below the 13 cents analysts had expected,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total net revenue rose 3.3 percent to $808 million.
Wedbush Securities analyst Gil Luria said Intuit had a "very
good start" to the tax season, considering that the company
faced issues like fraud and tax code changes brought by the
Affordable Care Act.
Total expenses jumped 9.4 percent to $906 million.
Intuit, which competes with shop-front tax preparer H&R
Block Inc, also maintained its full-year forecast.
