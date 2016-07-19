Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported higher second-quarter profit, driven by an increase in sales of its da Vinci surgical robots and in procedures using the pricey machines.
Intuitive said net profit rose to $185 million, or $4.71 per share, from $135 million, or $3.56 per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, Intuitive said it earned $5.62 per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose about 14 percent to $670 million, topping Wall Street estimates of $640.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.