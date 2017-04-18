BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit on increased sales of its da Vinci surgical robots and double-digit growth in procedures using the expensive machines.
Net profit rose to $180 million, or $4.67 per share, from a profit of $136 million, or $3.54 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Intuitive had adjusted earnings of $5.09 per share. Analysts on average had expected $4.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose about 13 percent to $674 million, topping Wall Street forecasts of $666.5 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.