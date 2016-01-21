Jan 21 Intuitive Surgical Inc on
Thursday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on
increased sales of its high-priced da Vinci surgical robots.
Net profit rose to $190 million, or $4.99 per share, from
$147 million, or $3.94 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, Intuitive said it earned $5.89 per
share. Analysts on average had expected $5.04 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said last week it expected procedures using da
Vinci robots to increase 9 percent to 12 percent in 2016.
Intuitive also previously reported fourth-quarter revenue of
$677 million and said it sold 158 da Vinci systems, up from 137
in the year-ago quarter and 117 in the prior quarter.
