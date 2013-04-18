BRIEF-Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and changes in its leadership team
NEW YORK, April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc : * Shares were down 4.2 percent after the bell following the release of its results
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
* Progress acquires DataRPM, the best-of-breed machine learning company focused on cognitive predictive maintenance