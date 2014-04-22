RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
CHICAGO, April 22 Intuitive Surgical Inc : * Says now sees 2014 da vinci procedure growth of 2 percent to 8 percent * Intuitive's 2014 da vinci procedure growth forecast is below prior outlook of
9 percent to 12 percent
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
RIYADH, April 23 Saudi Arabia reinstated financial allowances for civil servants and military personnel on Saturday after better-than-expected budget figures, ending unpopular cuts to a key perk triggered by low oil prices and cheering the stock market.