April 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by expanded use of its da Vinci surgical robots in U.S. general surgery procedures.

Excluding one-time items, Intuitive said it earned $4.42 a share. Analysts on average expected $4.33 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit for the quarter rose to $136 million, or $3.54 a share, from $97 million, or $2.57 a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 12 percent to $595 million.

