BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
Nov 5 Intu Properties PLC : * Six months after launch, we are already seeing significant impact from the
Intu brand * Continue to drive our £1 billion development programme, with a number of
planning applications submitted * Since July we have raised some £170 million of new financing facilities * Occupiers beginning to show more confidence, with strong demand from catering
and leisure operators * Occupancy remains unchanged from June at 95 per cent by rent * 57 long term leases were signed in the quarter; in aggregate £11 million of
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.