BRIEF-Frasers Commercial Trust says FCOT's Q2 DPU 2.51 singapore cents
* Fcot's 2qfy17 dpu increased 2.4% year-on-year to 2.51 singapore cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Intu Properties PLC : * Confirms that it is in talks with Westfield regarding the potential
acquisition of its Derby Shopping Centre * Deal also includes an equity interest in, and management contract for, Merry
Hill in Dudley * If acquisition were to proceed, it is likely that it would be funded through
combination of new debt and equity * Source text
* CMA and CUA remain committed to undertake an "nta-for-nta" merger of equals transaction via a trust scheme