Feb 25 Intu Properties PLC : * Issue and pricing of £110M of new notes under the existing Intu Trafford Centre Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Transaction * New notes, which rank pari passu with the current outstanding class A, B and D notes, have an average maturity of nine years * Notes are priced at an average spread of 183 basis points over the relevant reference gilts representing an all in cost of c.4.6 pct * Proceeds will be used to provide funds for Intu's pipeline of active management projects and major extensions * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here