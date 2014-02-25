BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Feb 25 Intu Properties PLC : * Issue and pricing of £110M of new notes under the existing Intu Trafford Centre Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Transaction * New notes, which rank pari passu with the current outstanding class A, B and D notes, have an average maturity of nine years * Notes are priced at an average spread of 183 basis points over the relevant reference gilts representing an all in cost of c.4.6 pct * Proceeds will be used to provide funds for Intu's pipeline of active management projects and major extensions * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.