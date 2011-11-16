Nov 15 Chipmaker InvenSense Inc priced its initial public offering at $7.50 per unit on Tuesday.

The company said it sold 10 million units for total proceeds of $75 million.

It had filed with U.S. regulators last week to sell up to 10 million common shares priced at $7.00-$8.50 each.[ID:nL4E7M72K3]

The California-based company had delayed its IPO in August, citing market conditions.

Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'INVN' on Wednesday.

Goldman, Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley were lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)