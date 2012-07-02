LONDON, July 2 Invensys is not in any
takeover talks, a spokesman for the group said, after a
newspaper reported China South Locomotive was in the early
stages of planning to a move for the British engineering group,
already its joint venture partner.
The Sunday Times had reported the majority state-owned train
manufacturer was considering a takeover bid for Invensys, which
makes rail signalling systems, without citing sources.
Invensys has been the frequent subject of takeover
speculation. Last month, it confirmed it had received a "highly
preliminary" approach from U.S. company Emerson Electric Co. but
that these talks had ended.
It said at the time that no other discussions were taking
place in relation to an offer for the group.
A spokesman for Invensys told Reuters on Monday that the
company's position had not changed since the June 21 statement.
In 2010, Invensys' then-chief executive Ulf Henriksson made
waves after he told The Daily Telegraph the company could be the
target of a takeover by China Southern Rail.
His comments, and subsequent share price rise, forced the
company to issue a statement denying it was in takeover talks.