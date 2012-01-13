* Says profit for year to end-March will be significantly
down
* Additional costs in rail, nuclear power contracts
LONDON Jan 13 British engineer Invensys
said its profit for the year would be hit by higher
costs in its rail signalling division and in work on control and
safety systems in eight nuclear reactors under construction in
China.
The group said as a result of the operational issues, its
operating profit for the year to end-March 2012 would be
significantly below last year's.
The company, which also makes controls for washing machines,
had been targeting an improved performance this year.
It said delays and extra engineering in China would cost it
an additional 40 million pounds ($61.3 million), while
additional costs in rail contracts in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and
the UK would hit performance by about 20 million pounds.