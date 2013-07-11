* Preliminary offer values Invensys at 505 pence a share
* Schneider has until Aug. 8 to confirm intentions
BANGALORE, India/PARIS, July 11 France's
Schneider Electric said it was in early talks to buy
Invensys Plc to boost its industry automation business
in a deal that UK-based Invensys said valued it at about 3.3
billion pounds ($5 billion).
Invensys said it was likely to recommend Schneider's offer
of 505 pence a share, which would represent a 15 percent premium
to the stock's Thursday close on the London Stock Exchange.
Schneider has indicated it would pay 319 pence in cash and
186 pence in new Schneider shares, Invensys said in an emailed
statement.
The French group, which confirmed the talks after Invensys
issued a statement on the preliminary offer, said it had until
Aug. 8 to say whether it intended to make a firm offer or walk
away under UK rules. This could be extended with UK takeover
panel consent.
Schneider, whose products help utilities distribute
electricity and which makes automation systems for the car and
water treatment industries, said last summer that it planned to
step up acquisitions to boost sales and tap new markets.
Schneider had 2.8 billion euros ($3.7 billion) of operating
cash flow at the end of 2012.
Invensys emerged as a potential takeover target earlier this
year on speculation that the sale of its rail business could
lead to substantial net cash and raise interest from suitors.
Societe Generale analysts said in late April Invensys could
be valued at 460 pence a share following the disposal.
Invensys said in May it planned to return 625 million pounds
to shareholders after selling Invensys Rail for 1.74 billion
pounds to Siemens.
Schneider said on Thursday that a takeover of Invensys would
lead to "significant cost savings" and "revenue synergies."
Invensys provides software, systems and controls to clients
ranging from oil refineries and power stations to mining
companies and appliance manufacturers, to help monitor, control
and automate products and processes.
Its Industrial Automation unit supplies control systems,
safety systems and instrumentation to customers operating oil
refineries, nuclear power stations and petrochemical plants.
Invensys said its advisers are Barclays and JPMorgan
Cazenove.