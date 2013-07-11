July 11 British engineer Invensys Plc
said it was in takeover talks with Schneider Electric
after the French industrial group made a preliminary offer worth
about 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion).
The bid values Invensys at 505 pence a share, a 15 percent
premium to the stock's Thursday close on the London Stock
Exchange, with the board having indicated to Schneider that it
was likely to recommend a firm offer at that price.
Of the 505 pence, Schneider will pay 319 pence in cash and
186 pence in new Schneider shares, Invensys said in an emailed
statement.
Schneider Electric confirmed in a separate statement that it
was "in the early stages of discussions with the board of
directors of Invensys regarding a possible offer." The French
company said the transaction would lead to "significant cost
savings" and "revenue synergies."
Schneider said it was considering the takeover to increase
its focus on industry automation.
Schneider now has until Aug. 8 to either announce an
intention to make a firm bid for Invensys or walk away as per
British takeover rules.