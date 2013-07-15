* Schneider proposal includes over a third in stock
* Some British investors can't hold foreign shares
* Any rival bidders seen waiting for firm Schneider offer
By Anjuli Davies and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, July 15 France's Schneider Electric
has left the door ajar to rival bidders by offering
shares as part of its 3.3 billion pound ($5 billion) takeover
proposal for Invensys, as many of the UK engineer's
investors would be prefer all cash.
While broadly satisfied with the level of Schneider's 505
pence a share proposal, some British fund managers who are only
permitted to hold London-listed shares are worried about how
much they might lose out by immediately having to sell the
French stock they stand to inherit as part of the deal.
"If someone else came in, even at the same figure all-cash,
that would be seen as more appealing," one of Invensys' 30
largest investors told Reuters.
Invensys has long been touted as a bid target in an industry
dominated by larger rivals, particularly after the disposal of
its rail unit last year, which enabled it to boost its finances
and focus on its widely admired industrial automation business.
The British firm said on Friday Schneider - which has only
confirmed it has made a proposal - was considering a bid of 319
pence in cash and 186 pence in stock for each Invensys share.
"They've done a huge mistake by offering shares, especially
in a country like the UK where most shareholders can't hold
foreign shares and at a time where uncertainty and volatility
means everyone would want cash," said one sector banker,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Invensys shares touched a new 10-year high of 517.5 pence on
Monday, signalling investors are optimistic of a higher bid.
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said U.S. conglomerate
General Electric was gearing up for 3.5 billion pound
counterbid for Invensys.
Bankers have also suggested that U.S. group Emerson Electric
, which was in talks to buy Invensys a year ago, might be
interested, while Germany's Siemens and Switzerland's
ABB have also been touted as potential bidders.
A CLOSE CALL
However, a second banker who has worked closely with General
Electric (GE) in the past, said he had been pitching this deal
to it in vain for two years. GE declined to comment.
And a separate source familiar with the matter said Emerson,
while having the firepower to table an all-cash bid, might be
deterred by having to offer more than it bid last year.
"That can be a psychological hump to get over," he said.
Activist investor ValueAct Capital, which had built up an 8
percent-plus stake in Invensys over recent months, sold 4
million shares on Friday at 508.19 pence, trimming its holding
to 7.52 percent, according to regulatory filings, and suggesting
perhaps that it is cautious about the prospect of a bid battle.
"It looks like the deal is well-advanced," said a third
sector banker. "I would not rule out a rival bid completely but
a matching all cash bid could be a lot in terms of cash
allocation for Emerson, GE and ABB."
Schneider has until Aug. 8 to table a firm offer under UK
takeover rules, and an extension to that deadline is possible.
"I would wait for Schneider to show their hand ... wait for
them to shoot first," said the second sector banker. "They only
have a proposal at the moment, not an offer, if you are a
counter bidder, you want to see what's on the table."
A source familiar with Schneider said the French group was
not currently considering a full cash bid and that it needed to
keep some powder dry for Invensys' pension liabilities.
Schneider's board is also very keen to maintain a strong
credit rating, a second source familiar with the firm said.
Schneider was not immediately available for comment. Its
shares fell over 1 percent on Monday, extending Friday's losses.
Another source familiar with the matter played down the
difficulty of selling Schneider's shares in the event its
proposal succeeds, pointing out that the stock element of its
proposal equates to less than 5 percent of the French group's
market capitalisation and that its shares are very liquid.