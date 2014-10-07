Indonesian rupiah weakens slightly after Jakarta election
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
Oct 7 Inventum Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Inventum TFI SA) :
* Said on Monday that it will increase capital of the company from 3,166,200 zlotych to an amount not less than 3.200.000 zlotys and not more than 7,166,200 zlotys
* Said will issue not less than 169,000 and no more than 20,000,000 series E shares of nominal value of 0.2 zloty per share
* Said series E shares will not be available to existing shareholders and will be offered through private placement
RABAT, April 20 The Moroccan central bank's initial stage in a programme to liberalise the dirham currency will start in the second half of the year, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.