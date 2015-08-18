(Recasts to add details on potential asset sales, DIP loan
suspension throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Aug 18 Brazil's OAS Investimentos SA,
whose parent company is under creditor protection, has so far
received five proposals for a stake in infrastructure company
Invepar, with bidders also looking to buy its environment
services and oil drilling units, executives said on Tuesday.
The best of the non-binding proposals values OAS's 24.4
percent stake in Invepar at around 2 billion reais ($588
million), Chief Financial Officer Nathaniel Wendling told
reporters. He declined to unveil the names of potential bidders
or terms of their proposals.
There are binding offers for environment services provider
OAS Serviços Ambientais SA and rig operator OAS Óleo e Gás SA,
said Chief Executive Officer Fabio Yonamine, without
elaborating.
The bankruptcy court and creditors must approve any asset
sales. OAS and three Brazilian pension funds jointly own
Invepar.
In June, Reuters reported that Canadian asset manager
Brookfield Asset Management Inc secured the right to
top any bid from rival parties interested in OAS's Invepar
stake, namely local buyout firm GP Investments Ltd
and France's Vinci SA at that time. Brookfield has
repeatedly denied to comment on the deal, as did GP and Vinci.
In March, parent company Grupo OAS filed for
bankruptcy protection in a São Paulo court to facilitate the
restructuring of 8 billion reais in debt owed by nine units.
The bankruptcy petition came after Grupo OAS struggled with
the impact of a corruption probe at state-controlled oil
producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA that undercut access
to financing. An economic downturn and a slumping currency also
took a toll on Grupo OAS.
The executives expect a court in Rio de Janeiro to authorize
the disbursement of a debtor-in-possession loan needed to pay
for ongoing operations. A DIP loan is a lending facility that
creditors extend to distressed companies during their judicial
recovery process.
Late last month, a group of local bondholders requested a
court in Rio de Janeiro keep OAS from obtaining the loan. A
source with knowledge of the situation expects the court to
decide on the issue by the end of this month.
Last month, Judge Daniel Carnio Costa of a São Paulo
bankruptcy court had freed up the loan of 800 million reais
after court-appointed administrator Alvarez & Marsal Holdings
LLC gave the go-ahead for the financing facility. Brookfield is
extending the loan to OAS, which will set aside the Invepar
stake as collateral.
($1 = 3.4651 Brazilian reais)
