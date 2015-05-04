NEW YORK May 4 A company that distributed films
such as "Major League" and "Ace Ventura" was cleared to exit
bankruptcy on Monday after a U.S. judge criticized a federal
official for being too devoted to legal doctrine in trying to
block the move.
Judge Shelley Chapman, in New York, approved the settlement,
under which bankrupt Inverness Distribution Ltd will repay $36
million to lender Societe Generale and about $1.1
million to unions, including the Writers Guild of America and
the Screen Actors Guild.
Inverness, founded in 2003 to distribute the foreign rights
of producer James G. Robinson's Morgan Creek Productions,
boasted titles such as "True Romance," "Robin Hood: Prince of
Thieves" and "The Good Shepherd." It went bankrupt in 2011 after
defaulting on a loan, sold its portfolio last year, and is using
the proceeds to repay debts.
The settlement drew an objection from the U.S. Trustee - the
Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog - because bankruptcy
cases do not typically end until all creditors have voted on a
formal restructuring plan.
The trustee argued the Inverness plan sought to avoid that
approval by incorporating a case dismissal into the settlement
itself. The trustee called the plan "sub rosa," a rarely invoked
legal doctrine translated as "under the rose," denoting attempts
at such evasion.
Inverness argued there were no creditors eligible to vote
who were not already subject to the settlement, so a formal plan
was pointless.
At the hearing, Chapman said she found the trustee's
reliance on doctrine, even when efficiency seems to suggest
another path, "very, very disturbing."
A spokeswoman for the trustee's office declined to comment.
The dispute goes to the heart of the oft-debated role in
corporate restructuring of how to apply the law. The Trustee's
job is to enforce the law for the sake of consistency and to
avoid dangerous precedents, yet bankruptcy is an inherently
cooperative process involving sometimes unconventional
compromise.
Chapman conceded the point that bankruptcy law does not
provide for the kind of "structured dismissal" sought by
Inverness, but turned the argument against the trustee, saying
the code leaves room for compromise.
"Saying this is a sub rosa plan doesn't make it one,"
Chapman said. "This is not actually an attempt by anyone to take
a shortcut."
A bankruptcy expert herself, Chapman found time to share a
laugh with the trustee's attorney, Andrew Velez-Rivera.
"I think you've given it the college try," she said. To
which Velez-Rivera responded: "How about the law school try?"
(Reporting by Nick Brown. Editing by Andre Grenon)