* Gulf funds focus more on local investments
* Arab Spring seen shrinking pool of investable assets
* Asset managers look at more joint venture with SWFs
* Competition for sovereign funding to rise
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, May 21 A shift in focus from global to
local investments by the big Gulf sovereign wealth funds after
the Arab Spring is set to step up competition among Western
governments, asset managers and companies hoping for some of
their cash, a study by U.S. fund manager Invesco Ltd
showed.
"Western governments, including the U.K., have approached
SWFs (the funds) from the Middle East to help with economic
recovery, but many will fight a losing battle," Nick Tolchard,
head of Invesco Middle East told reporters at a conference in
Dubai.
"There is certainly less money to invest internationally so
the stakes are higher."
These funds are being allocated less money by their oil-rich
governments post the Arab Spring, with surplus government cash
available for international investment in Gulf Arab region set
to fall by 9 percent in 2012.
The Arab Spring's popular anti-government protests forced
governments to put more emphasis on boosting local economies and
infrastructure, the study said, resulting in lower international
investments.
"Western governments and large institutions need a strategic
re-think on how they approach Gulf funds. There is clearly a lot
more emphasis on local investments," Tolchard said.
The Gulf region is home to some of the world's most
prominent sovereign funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority, considered to be the world's largest and the Qatar
Investment Authority, among the most aggressive of global funds
with stakes in large European corporates.
Abu Dhabi's ruling family has been involved in talks this
year over a stake in Britain's state-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland.
Large global asset managers and Western governments have
flocked to the regional sovereign funds to grab a share of their
wealth.
At the peak of the global financial crisis, some of the
large Gulf funds stepped in to invest in high-profile financial
names such as Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse and
Barclays. They are also heavy investors in high-end
real estate in Europe and own trophy assets such as London's
Harrods store and football clubs.
But after the Arab Spring, many Gulf governments have
committed billions of dollars to boost salaries, provide housing
and better infrastructure to the young Arab population.
Invesco predicts Gulf sovereign funds to account for about
35 percent of the $1.6 trillion of sovereign fund flows
globally. The asset manager expects money allocated to the funds
by the Gulf governments this year to rise 8 percent, compared
with a 13 percent increase in money allocated in 2011.
Funds that invest in local development projects are getting
a larger share of the funding than those whose mandate is to
diversify away from oil wealth.
That means global asset managers who sell investment schemes
to these funds need to change their strategies, Tolchard said.
"The strategy has to change from just winning mandates from
these funds. It has to be focused more on joint-venture
opportunities and how g l obal (asset management) firms can play a
participatory role in the investment process," he said.
Invesco, based in Atlanta, which has about $668 billion in
assets under management, first launched its survey in 2010. The
study is based on more than 100 interviews with retail and
institutional investors, Invesco said.