July 26 Money manager Invesco Ltd, which
oversees the Powershares line of exchange-traded funds, said on
Thursday that its second-quarter profit had declined 16 percent,
as falling markets and customer withdrawals cut into fee income.
During the quarter, customers yanked a total of $8.3
billion, including $4.9 billion from higher-fee, long-term
funds, Invesco said. That marked a reversal from a year earlier,
when customers had added $7.3 billion, including $3.8 billion
into long-term funds.
Net income attributable to common shareholders at
Atlanta-based Invesco declined to $153.9 million, or 34 cents
per share, from $183 million, or 39 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding costs from acquisitions, third-party distribution
arrangements and some other items, Invesco earned 41 cents per
share. On that basis, analysts on average expected 43 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Assets under management on June 30 totaled $646.6 billion,
down 4 percent during the quarter and down 1 percent from a year
earlier. Besides the customer outflows, falling markets trimmed
assets by another $15.5 billion during the quarter.
Shares of Invesco closed at $20.49 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday. So far this year, the stock has gained 2
percent, trailing the 6 percent rise in the Standard & Poor's
500 Index.