July 26 Money manager Invesco Ltd, which oversees the Powershares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit had declined 16 percent, as falling markets and customer withdrawals cut into fee income.

During the quarter, customers yanked a total of $8.3 billion, including $4.9 billion from higher-fee, long-term funds, Invesco said. That marked a reversal from a year earlier, when customers had added $7.3 billion, including $3.8 billion into long-term funds.

Net income attributable to common shareholders at Atlanta-based Invesco declined to $153.9 million, or 34 cents per share, from $183 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding costs from acquisitions, third-party distribution arrangements and some other items, Invesco earned 41 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average expected 43 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Assets under management on June 30 totaled $646.6 billion, down 4 percent during the quarter and down 1 percent from a year earlier. Besides the customer outflows, falling markets trimmed assets by another $15.5 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Invesco closed at $20.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. So far this year, the stock has gained 2 percent, trailing the 6 percent rise in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.