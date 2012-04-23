By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, April 23 Invesco Ltd is trying
to sell its $18 billion wealth management business, according to
five sources.
The Atlanta-based asset management company wants to sell
Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management, which has $18 billion
in assets under management, because it is not core to its
business, three of the sources said.
An Invesco spokesman declined to comment.
Atlantic Trust has 11 offices across the U.S. and serves
clients with at least $5 million in assets. With its nationwide
presence and strong brand name, it could be an attractive
acquisition, said Jim Campbell, director at Riotto-Jones &
Company LLC, a family office consulting firm, and who is also
one of the sources.
"They are one of a handful of family offices that are truly
national," he said.
Atlantic Trust was the most well-known brand among 35
private wealth management firms, according to the 2011 Luxury
Brand Institute Survey of high net-worth individuals.
Invesco's focus is primarily on institutional money
management. That is one reason selling Atlantic Trust makes
sense given, said Geoff Bobroff, a mutual fund consultant.
"Years ago fund companies wanted to be all things to all
people," he said. Now firms are more wary of being perceived as
pushing their own products, Bobroff said.
Invesco wants to sell the business on its own and has not
retained a banker, the sources said. "The logical buyers would
be Atlantic Trust's competitors," Bobroff said. "But no one is
in the market to do that size of a transaction."
Invesco had $672.8 billion in assets under management as of
March 31.