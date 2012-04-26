* Q1 EPS 43 cents vs. 38 cents year ago
* Wall Street expected adjusted EPS of 44 cents
* Assets under management $672.8 billion
April 26 Invesco Ltd, one of the largest
U.S. fund managers, said Thursday that first-quarter profits
increased 9 percent, bolstered by customer inflows and rising
markets.
Net income attributable to common shareholders at the
Atlanta-based firm was $193.9 million, or 43 cents a share, in
the first quarter, up from $177.5 million, or 38 cents a share,
for the same period a year earlier, Invesco said.
Excluding some items, Invesco, which also runs the popular
Powershares line of exchange-traded funds, said it earned 44
cents per share, meeting the average of analysts estimates
tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total assets under management hit $672.8 billion as of
March 31, up 8 percent during the quarter and 5 percent higher
than a year before. Customers added a net $8.1 billion to
Invesco funds and accounts.
Shares of Invesco closed at $24.45 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. Through Wednesday, the shares had gained 22
percent so far this year, outpacing the 11 percent increase in
the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.