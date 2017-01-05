Jan 5 Investment manager Invesco Ltd appointed Gareth Isaac as Invesco Fixed Income's chief investment officer, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Isaac, who will be based in London, most recently was senior fixed income fund manager at Schroders Investment Management Ltd.

Isaac will report to Rob Waldner, chief strategist and head of the multi-sector team for Invesco Fixed Income. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)