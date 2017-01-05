BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Investment manager Invesco Ltd appointed Gareth Isaac as Invesco Fixed Income's chief investment officer, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Isaac, who will be based in London, most recently was senior fixed income fund manager at Schroders Investment Management Ltd.
Isaac will report to Rob Waldner, chief strategist and head of the multi-sector team for Invesco Fixed Income. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
* Anaren Inc - has received an order from Raytheon integrated defense systems for $31.5 million